

CTV News





Brandon police said a man who was assaulted during a robbery on Saturday evening has died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the man was followed to his apartment by a man and woman, who then assaulted him and robbed him.

He was taken by air to a Winnipeg hospital to be treated for severe head injuries that left him in critical condition.

On Sunday, a 28-year-old Brandon woman was arrested and charged. Police also identified a male suspect.

On Tuesday morning, police were notified that the victim died.

A male suspect turned himself in on Tuesday evening.

Ashley Nicole Ross, 28, is charged with aggravated assault and robbery with violence.

Mitchell Jerod Myron, 25, is facing the same charges, and a charge of manslaughter.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Police continue to investigate.