Man attempts to escape police by jumping out of hotel window
A man in Brandon attempted to escape from police Friday by jumping through a hotel window.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 1:00PM CST
Brandon police said officers were called to a hotel in the west end of the city where a man was reported to be staying after fraudulently identifying himself as an employee of a national company.
Police said the man made the claim so he could get a hotel room. When officers arrived on scene the man jumped out of the window.
Investigators and the K-9 unit tracked the man to a garden shed in the area.
Police have determined the man defrauded a number of businesses in Brandon of food, lodgings, tools and computers.
A 31-year-old man was taken into custody.