A man in Brandon attempted to escape from police Friday by jumping through a hotel window.

Brandon police said officers were called to a hotel in the west end of the city where a man was reported to be staying after fraudulently identifying himself as an employee of a national company.

Police said the man made the claim so he could get a hotel room. When officers arrived on scene the man jumped out of the window.

Investigators and the K-9 unit tracked the man to a garden shed in the area.

Police have determined the man defrauded a number of businesses in Brandon of food, lodgings, tools and computers.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody.