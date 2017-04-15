

CTV Winnipeg





When Jesse Green and several of his neighbours look out their front windows, they see deep tire tracks alongside of the sidewalk and torn up sod

The North Transcona man blames city snow removal operations for making a mess of his property and several others on Fairview Drive.

Posts and patio stones have been torn out of the ground. There's even a damaged manhole cover lying around.

The destruction has left Green feeling frustrated, as well as concerned about safety.

"There's lots of traffic here. There's kids, there’s families biking. You know, and for somebody to fall on one of these sharp patio stones that are all busted up here. I mean, there’s lots of danger spots all over the place, somebody could get really hurt.”

Green said the City of Winnipeg told him damaged areas will be soiled and sodded in May.

But he said local children will begin playing soccer in the park in front of his home in the next couple of weeks. He'd like it to be done sooner.

A spokesperson for the city said it is not uncommon for some lawns and boulevards to suffer damage from snow removal. Private contractors the city sometimes works with are responsible for fixing damage they cause, the city said.

No word on who may be responsible for this.