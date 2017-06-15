

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police said someone was looking into yards and vehicles in the East Kildonan area.

Police said they were told Wednesday about a suspicious man in the area of Hart Avenue and Beatrice Street.

Police found a male suspect in the area and arrested him. Officers said he was carrying a backpack with stolen property and weapons, including two machetes, a baton and a BB gun.

He also falsely identified himself to the arresting officers, police said.

Maciej Wladyslaw Wika, 42, from Winnipeg was charged with a number of offences, including four counts of possession of a weapon.