

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating after items stolen in a break and enter popped up for sale online.



Police said on October 27 they received a report that a storage shed in the 100 block of Lowson Cr. had been broken into overnight and a large amount of goalie equipment had been taken.

Investigators learned that several items were being sold through a local online platform that connects people to exchange goods and services.

In the evening on October 31 police said a man in the area of Leila Ave. and McPhillips St. had attempted to sell several pieces of the stolen equipment. He was immediately arrested by investigators.

The next day police said a search warrant was carried out at a man’s house where a number of stolen items were seized including goalie equipment, FXR attire, vehicle tires and Canadian stamp and coin sets.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Christopher John Law of Stony Mountain. He has been charged with a number of offences including Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, and possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing.