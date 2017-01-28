

CTV Winnipeg





An alleged bomb threat at the Grand Forks airport has landed one man in jail.

Grand Forks police officers were called around 5:14 a.m. Saturday on a report of a bomb threat at the Grand Forks International Airport.

Police said a traveller made a comment to a ticket agent about a bomb being in his bag. The airport was evacuated and operations suspended while the Grand Forks Regional Bomb Squad investigated.

No bombs were found and the airport resumed normal operations.

Police charged Paraman Radhakishnan, 53, with terrorizing and took him to the Grand Forks Correctional Centre.