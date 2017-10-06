

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a 25-year-old man has been charged after several images of child sexual abuse allegedly surfaced in an online chat room.

Police in Winnipeg said they were contacted by police in New Zealand regarding the images, which reportedly surfaced on Sept. 26 and were traced to an IP address in Winnipeg.

On Thursday, officers used a warrant to search a home in the East Elmwood area of Winnipeg.

Police said after the search a man was arrested at a home in the Burrows Central neighbourhood.

Iain Alexander Tod, of Winnipeg, has been charged with five offences including sexual assault and sexual interference.

He remains in custody. The investigation, along with a forensic analysis is ongoing.