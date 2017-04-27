Featured
Police said while they were on scene, a firearm was discharged within the home.
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:54AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 11:13AM CST
Winnipeg police have charged a man after a firearm was discharged in a home on Wednesday.
Around 4 p.m., officers were called to a single-family house in the 600 block of Sherburn Street to a firearms incident.
According to police, while they were on scene, a firearm was discharged within the home.
There were no reported injuries.
Police said the adult man charged is in police custody.
