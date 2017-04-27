

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged a man after a firearm was discharged in a home on Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m., officers were called to a single-family house in the 600 block of Sherburn Street to a firearms incident.

According to police, while they were on scene, a firearm was discharged within the home.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said the adult man charged is in police custody.