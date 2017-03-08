

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man is facing a slew of charges after a number of grocery and convenience store employees were assaulted during cigarette robberies.

Police said the incidents date back to the summer of 2016. In the first, a man went into a grocery store in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 700 block of Maryland. Officers said he assaulted the store owner numerous times before stealing cigarettes. He fled the store.

Officers said the next target was a grocery store in the area of Carlton St. and Assiniboine Ave. that was robbed of cigarettes in the evening of Aug. 27. The store owner was assaulted during the robbery, and was treated and released from hospital.

The next incident didn’t happen until Feb. 10 of 2017, when a convenience store in the 700 block of Mountain Ave was hit between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. According to officers, the suspect assaulted an employee and fled the store with cigarettes.

The same store was robbed of cigarettes again on Feb. 19, when police said the suspect assaulted an employee while armed with a knife.

Then on Tuesday, a store in the 700 block of Corydon Ave. became the next to be hit. A male suspect went inside, robbed the business, and threatened to harm customers and staff. Police said he fled with an unknown amount of cigarettes.

Police arrived at the scene quickly and found a suspect in a stolen Ford F350. According to officers, the man became combative as they tried to arrest him. A police officer sustained non-life threatening injuries during the scuffle.

Frankie Patrick Landon, 39, from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of robbery, assault and possession charges.