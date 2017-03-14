

CTV Winnipeg





A 50-year-old man has been charged after two women said they were sexually assaulted by an osteopathic therapist.

Police said they were contacted in late January and early February by two victims. The women told investigators the sexual assaults date back to 2012 and 2014.

Officers said the alleged assaults happened while the victims were clients of a man practicing as an osteopathic therapist in a clinical setting in the Wildwood Park area.

Police alleged the inappropriate touching and sexual assault occurred while the victims received therapy.

The two victims didn’t know each other, officers said.

An investigation was launched, and a 50-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested March 8. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.