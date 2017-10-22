

CTV Winnipeg





Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with a slew of offences following an incident on Nairn that has landed another man in hospital.

The arrest came after a man was taken to hospital Sunday with non-life threatening injuries following what was first described as a possible assault with a weapon. Officers were on scene most of the day.

Police said they were called to the scene on Nairn Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Sunday regarding a serious assault. They arrived and found two injured men. One was taken to hospital in unstable condition, the other in stable.

The man with less serious injuries was taken into police custody after being released from hospital.

The other man is still in hospital, but his condition is now stable.

Aaron Kenley Sutherland, 21, is charged with several offences, including aggravated assault and two counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He remains in custody.