

CTV Winnipeg





A 32-year-old man has been charged after pulling out an imitation handgun near Health Sciences Centre Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place around 12:40 p.m. when a man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at another man.

READ MORE: Gun incident outside of Health Sciences Centre

The suspect was arrested at the scene. Police said the gun turned out to be an imitation and modified firearm.

Officers recovered the gun on the lower roof of Health Sciences Centre. It had been tossed on to the roof by the suspect following the confrontation, police said.

Gregory Charles Klyne has been charged with possessing a weapon. He is now in custody.