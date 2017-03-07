

A Winnipeg man is facing robbery charges after police said someone attempted to rob a St. Boniface restaurant twice.

Police said the first incident happened Friday at around 12:20 a.m., when a man who was trying to conceal himself walked into a restaurant near Goulet St. and St. Mary’s Rd.

The suspect confronted an employee and demanded cash from the till.

He fled the scene with the money, police said.

Then on Monday at 8 p.m., according to police, a man went into the same restaurant and demanded an employee hand over money from the till. Police said in this case, he left empty handed after realizing there were several employees there.

Police were called and when they arrived on scene, they found out another robbery had just happened nearby involving a suspect with the same description.

In this incident, the suspect also left empty handed, officers aid.

Witnesses pointed police to where they saw a man fleeing near the robberies. Police found a man matching the identity of the suspect trying to hide in a washroom stall.

Police said Matthieu Joseph Ronald Fortier, 30, has been charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent, and fail to comply with recognizance.