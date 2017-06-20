Featured
Man charged after serious assault on Martha Street
Witnesses identified a suspect who was located in the area a short time later. (Source: WPS)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:09PM CST
Winnipeg police said a suspect has been arrested after a 37-year-old man was seriously assaulted late last night.
Police said bystanders in the area of the first 100 block of Martha Street called police to help a male who had been seriously assaulted.
The victim suffered serious head trauma and remains in hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses identified a suspect who was located in the area a short time later.
Sydney Eric Norman Fleury, 43, is charged with aggravated assault.
With files from The Canadian Press.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeg Police Association votes in favour of city’s latest contract offer
- Man charged after serious assault on Martha Street
- Half of Canadians likely to get cancer: report
- Brandon delivery truck driver stabbed, suspect arrested: police
- Search for Jennifer Catcheway resumes nine years after disappearance on birthday