Winnipeg police said a suspect has been arrested after a 37-year-old man was seriously assaulted late last night.

Police said bystanders in the area of the first 100 block of Martha Street called police to help a male who had been seriously assaulted.

The victim suffered serious head trauma and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses identified a suspect who was located in the area a short time later.

Sydney Eric Norman Fleury, 43, is charged with aggravated assault.

With files from The Canadian Press.