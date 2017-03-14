

CTV Winnipeg





A 38-year-old man has been charged with a slew of offences after dozens of Winnipeg businesses were broken into within days of each other.

Police said there were 19 separate incidents between March 1 and 12. Total damages are estimated to be upwards of $20,000, and stolen property is pegged at over $15,000.

At around 11:45 p.m. Monday, officers spotted a suspect vehicle that had been identified in the investigation. With the help of the Winnipeg police helicopter, the vehicle was stopped in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue.

Clinton Gary Quesnel has been charged with 17 counts of break, enter and theft, eight counts of fail to comply with recognizance, flight while pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of break and enter with intent.

He was taken into police custody.