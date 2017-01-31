A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a number of stabbings in downtown Winnipeg that sent five men to hospital.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the incidents happened between January 13th and 30th. In all cases, police said male victims were stabbed, and in some incidents they were also robbed of their phones.

All the victims were treated in hospital for numerous injuries. They are in stable condition and recovering, officers said.

One of the stabbings happened Jan. 13 at Red River College’s Exchange District Campus.

Police said a 20-year-old victim was using his phone while eating by himself on a Friday night, when an unknown suspect approached him. He was stabbed in the upper body and sent to hospital.

The victim is a student at the college.

Another attack happened two weeks later near Yellow Dog Tavern.

Police were called to Donald Street just before 5:30 p.m. on a Friday evening for a report that someone had been robbed and stabbed.

When police arrived, they found a victim with wounds to his face and hands.

Siloam Mission guests among victims

In the latest incident, two guests of Siloam Mission were injured.

The organization said two men were attacked Monday night while waiting in line for dinner outside its Princess Street facility.

The Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News both men were stabbed.

Members of Siloam’s drop-in staff helped the victims until emergency crews arrived on scene. They were taken to Health Sciences Centre where they were treated and released.

The organization said in a news release the attack caused enormous emotional and mental strain to its community.

Siloam Mission is helping Winnipeg police investigate, and is sharing video footage from outside the building.

One arrested in connection with attacks

Police said they were able to link the string of unprovoked attacks to a male suspect.

On Monday, police located a suspect around Adelaide Street and Elgin Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Jesse Neil Nedohin, 21, has been charged with a number of weapon and assault related offences, including 14 additional charges in relation to breaching probation and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

He was remanded into custody.

RRC increasing security after attack on student

According to a Red River College spokesperson, new security cameras have been ordered for its Exchange District Campus.

Winnipeg police are also increasing foot patrols in the area, including throughout college buildings at that campus.

Red River College will also increase its own security patrols and will proactively engage with people who appear to be hanging out and not a part of the college community.

