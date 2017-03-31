

CTV Winnipeg





The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Cooper Nemeth is heading directly to trial.

A direct indictment of Nicholas Bell-Wright was signed by Manitoba's deputy justice minister on March 20.

It means the trial will go to the Court of Queen's Bench without proceedings in provincial court.

Cooper Nemeth, 17, went missing after leaving a party in February 2016. His body was found days later in a garbage bin.

Bell-Wright was arrested shortly after and charged with second-degree murder.