

CTV Winnipeg





Police have charged a Winnipeg man in connection with a robbery spree that began early Monday morning.

Winnipeg police said the first incident happened around at 1:40 a.m., a gas station robbery in the 1400 block of Henderson Highway where the suspect got away with cash.

At about 4:30 a.m., a gas station in the 900 block of Henderson was also robbed, followed by a convenience store in the 1000 block of McGregor Street at 7:50 a.m., a gas station in the 100 block of Salter Street at 11:15 a.m. and minutes after that, a convenience store on the same block.

In all but one incident, the suspect got away with cash. Police said no one was hurt in any of the robberies.

Investigators said later in the day Monday, a vehicle believed to be used in the robberies was found in the first 100 block of Barber Avenue.

On Tuesday, police arrested Zachary Leonard Gordon Brown, 29, and charged him with several offences, including armed robbery. He was taken into custody.