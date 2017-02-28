Featured
Man charged in St. Georges double homicide
Police said Jason Andrew Bruyere, from Fort Alexander, Man. is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and numerous weapon-related charges.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 12:45PM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 11:46AM CST
RCMP said a 26-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in a double homicide in a small Manitoba community.
Police said Jason Andrew Bruyere, from Fort Alexander, Man. is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and numerous weapon-related charges.
Officers said he was taken into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in provincial court in Winnipeg on March 3.
Mounties were called Tuesday morning to a location in the small community of St. Georges.
The male victims, ages 35 and 43, died. RCMP did not identify the men.
Police said there's no threat to public safety.