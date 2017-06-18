

A 20-year-old Brandon man has been charged with impaired driving after Brandon police said his vehicle collided with two trees and a light standard early Sunday morning.

Officers said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Victoria Avenue in Brandon.

Investigators determined that the vehicle jumped a curve and then hit the first tree, then continued westbound before going over a median and colliding with a second tree. It then hit a light standard, police said.

The driver was arrested and found to be over the legal limit.

He was released by police but must appear in court on June 26 in Brandon.

“It is not uncommon for an impaired driver to run into things,” said Sgt. Earl McNutt with the Brandon police. “Part of the reason we do so much impaired driving enforcement is to prevent incidents like this.”

“Don’t drink and drive,” McNutt said.