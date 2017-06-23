

CTV Winnipeg





A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man found in the front yard of a North End home.

Police were called Saturday to a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue just after 6 p.m. Police found a man in the yard, and rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers identified the victim as William George Sumner, 27.

The Homicide Unit said Sumner was inside the home when a dispute broke out with a man and his friends. Police said the man pulled out a handgun and fired a number of shots at Sumner causing critical injuries. The man fled the home.

Police said the suspect was driving in the area of Logan Avenue and Keewatin Street Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. when he pointed a handgun at another motorist.

On Thursday, police were patrolling the same area and saw the suspect’s vehicle in traffic. They followed him to the 1800 block of Logan Avenue, where he parked behind a home. General patrol officers, the tactical support team and ARV1 came to the home and secured the area.

Police said the suspect later came out of the home without incident and was arrested.

Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong, 32, was charged with a number of offences including second degree murder.

He was detained into custody.

Police also searched the Logan Avenue home and found a handgun and an automatic assault rifle.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.