Winnipeg police believe a suspect arrested Monday afternoon is connected to more than a dozen garage break-ins over a five day span.

The break-ins took place between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27, primarily in and around the Jefferson, St. John’s and Inkster-Faraday neighbourhoods, although a handful took place in East Elmwood.

Stolen items include two high end mountain bikes, tools, and three trucks, including a Ford F-150 police said was later used to back through five overhead garage doors, causing between $1,000 and $3,000 in damage in each case.

In one incident, police said someone defecated on the floor of a garage after breaking in and stole nothing.

On Monday at 4:15 p.m., police said officers on patrol spotted a stolen Ford F-150 near Keenleyside Street and Pike Crescent and arrested the driver.

“When officers saw that vehicle shortly after the last break and enter, and placed this person under arrest, they didn’t know about all of the prior incidents,” said Const. Jay Murray, who said officers work with members of the Major Crimes Unit to identify other crimes a suspect may be responsible for.

“It’s not every day that a vehicle backs into a garage,” said Murray.

Police said a bike that was stolen last summer was in the back of the truck, along with an airsoft pellet gun.

After investigating further, police believe the same suspect was involved with a theft on June 4 at a McGregor Street apartment block, where electronics in a rec room and Ukrainian artifacts were stolen.

Winnipeg resident Chase James Swampy, 20, has been charged with a long list of offences, including multiple counts of break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

He remains in custody.