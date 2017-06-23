

CTV Winnipeg





A 46-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences dating back to 2015.

In November 2015, the man broke into a home in the 100 block of Eugenie Street, and stole electronics and jewellery.

In November 2016, police said suspects broke into a home in the 100 block of Kilbride Avenue and stole electronics that were later pawned at a North End shop.

On June 16, 2017, a man broke into a home in the 1100 block of Markham Road while a man was sleeping inside. The suspect male was scared off, and police believe he didn’t steal anything.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigations and identified the suspect as Douglas Brent Smith.

Smith has been charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief.

He was detained in custody.