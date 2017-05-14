Jason McNicholl went to the Sunglass Hut at St. Vital Centre Friday night looking to buy a new pair of sunglasses with birthday money from his mom.

He left after he stopped a thief getting away with more than $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

When McNicholl walked in, he said he noticed another man in the store. “His body language didn’t look right. Didn’t pay much attention to it after that,” he said.

As he was paying for his purchase, McNicholl heard his wife say that the other man had run off.

After seeing the defeated look on the store clerk’s face, McNicholl asked his wife if he should go after him.

McNicholl has trained for triathlons and thought he might be able to catch him.

“He said, ‘Do you think I should go after him?” said Andrea McNicholl, Jason’s wife. “I go, ‘I know you can catch him.’”

McNicholl took off through the mall, dodging people as he went. When he got to the parking lot, he saw the man weaving through the cars.

He caught up to him near the Earl’s parking lot. “I got within three or four feet of him in no time and I yelled, ‘Hey, it’s over.’”

He said the man froze, dropped some sunglasses, then climbed over a fence and ran into traffic on St. Mary’s Road.

“And I thought at that point, I’ll get the sunglasses and call it a day,” he said.

McNicholl said people on the Earl’s patio looked startled, so he held up the sunglasses, and they started to clap.

As he walked back to the store, he counted the price tags on the three pairs of sunglasses and realized they were worth a total of more than $1,000.

“As I walked back through the mall, all the people at the kiosk were giving me a thumbs up or a bit of a clap.”

An employee at the store who was working at the time said she is grateful for McNicholl’s help.

“He still got away with two pairs but I’m happy I got three back,” said the clerk. “From my situation, I’m happy that it wasn’t as big of a theft as it could have been.”

McNicholl said he’s never done anything like this before, but he said he couldn’t just stand by and let the thief get away.

To show her appreciation, McNicholl said the clerk gave him 30 per cent off his purchase.