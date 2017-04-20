

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man has been charged after a St. James area clothing store was robbed.

Police were called to the incident Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of St. James Street. Officers said a man fled on a bicycle, and was found by police at the corner of Empress Street and Wellington Avenue.

Police said the suspect confronted them while armed with a knife. Officers attempted to use a Taser, but it was ineffective. The man fled on foot, dropping his backpack. Officers said he then attempted to carjack a passing vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

Police confronted the suspect again in the 1200 block of Empress Avenue. The man was still armed with a knife, and officers tried again to use a Taser on him. Still, the suspect resisted the officer’s attempts to take him into custody.

Officers said they were eventually able to physically overcome him and arrest him. Police recovered the backpack, which had a loaded .22 calibre rifle.

Jonathan Mark Couture, 28, was charged with a number of offences, including robbery and assaulting a peace officer.