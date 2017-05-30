Featured
Man dead after highway rollover near Manigotagan
A 53-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled multiple times into the ditch on Highway 304 near Manigotagan, RCMP said in a release.
RCMP said the incident happened Monday just before 9:00 p.m. roughly five kilometres south of Manigotagan.
The man, who was from Black River, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said it appears that as the vehicle approached a curve, it left the road and rolled into the west ditch. There were no other passengers.
RCMP said the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and they are unsure if alcohol was a factor or not.
There was also heavy rain in the area at the time of the rollover.
Manigotagan is about two hours north of Winnipeg.
The investigation is ongoing.