

CTV Winnipeg





A 53-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled multiple times into the ditch on Highway 304 near Manigotagan, RCMP said in a release.

RCMP said the incident happened Monday just before 9:00 p.m. roughly five kilometres south of Manigotagan.

The man, who was from Black River, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said it appears that as the vehicle approached a curve, it left the road and rolled into the west ditch. There were no other passengers.

RCMP said the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and they are unsure if alcohol was a factor or not.

There was also heavy rain in the area at the time of the rollover.

Manigotagan is about two hours north of Winnipeg.

The investigation is ongoing.