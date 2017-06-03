

CTV Winnipeg





A 43-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle collision near Carey, Man. on Friday evening.

RCMP said they arrived at the scene on Provincial Road 205 around 7:50 p.m. and found the driver lying in the ditch with significant injuries.

The man, who was from Steinbach, succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP said no other individuals or vehicles were involved in the incident.

They said the driver was wearing a helmet and it does not appear alcohol was a factor.

Carey is about 60 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The investigation continues.