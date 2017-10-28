A 40-year-man is dead and three other people were taken to hospital following a rooming house fire in Point Douglas Friday night.

Winnipeg police said the fire broke out in the 100-block of Euclid Avenue around 11:15 p.m. and spread to a second address, also part of the rooming house.

"It was just panic. Everyone was just like get out, get out,” said Matt Thordarson who lives nearby and was watching a movie at the time. He came outside to see what the commotion was all about. “It was just mayhem.”

A Winnipeg police officer was the first person to arrive at the blaze.

Police said the officer entered the house and helped some people escape, but the top of the home was engulfed in flames.

Police said two men and a woman were taken to hospital. Saturday they were in stable condition.

"I'm really angry. I'm really sad. This shouldn't be happening," said Sel Burrows, chair of the Point Douglas Residents Committee.

Burrows said there have been issues at the house, but most of the people living there are good.

He said at least 14 people lived in the rooming house, and has been working with the fire fighters, police, the city and the landlord to prevent a tragedy.

"We support rooming houses. Poor people desperately need a place to live, but they must be well run and this one is not well run," said Burrows.

Izzatbir Sethi is the owner of the property. He told CTV News he’s been proactive about making sure the house is safe, and rooms have smoke alarms.

Sethi said about 15 people live in the house. He said two weeks ago he installed steel doors to help fire proof the home, and two months ago he put in security cameras to increase safety.

He said he plans to repair the home with his insurance, and people who live here have either been put up in a hotel or have gone to stay with friends or family.

Winnipeg police said arson was being investigated as a possible cause, but aren't looking for suspects in connection with it.

"It looks like the cause of the fire was potentially suspicious, so investigators were looking at that as well," said Const. Rob Carver.

Police say there have been three other fires at the same residence. One in July 2010 and two in 2012. Sethi said these fires took place before he owned the house.