Featured
Man dead, WPS officer arrested following crash
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 11:17PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 11:37PM CST
One man is dead and an off-duty Winnipeg Police officer has been arrested following a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Police were called to the area of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue at about 8 o'clock Tuesday night.
An adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition where he later died.
The Independent Investigation Unit is probing the crash.
Members of the Central Traffic Collision Investigation Unit are assisting with the investigation