Man dies after becoming pinned under truck: Manitoba RCMP
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 10:38AM CST
A man is dead after police said he was working on his truck and became pinned underneath.
RCMP said they were called to the man’s Steinbach home around 6:45 p.m. Monday.
When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old man had been working on his pickup truck when the vehicle fell off the supports, pinning him underneath.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
An investigation is ongoing.