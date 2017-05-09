

CTV Winnipeg





A man is dead after police said he was working on his truck and became pinned underneath.

RCMP said they were called to the man’s Steinbach home around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old man had been working on his pickup truck when the vehicle fell off the supports, pinning him underneath.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.