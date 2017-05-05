

CTV Winnipeg





A 60-year-old man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., emergency services responded to the collision on Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle had been travelling northbound on Raleigh Street when it crossed the roadway and struck a ditch.

A 60-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

The collision is being investigated by the Central Traffic Unit. Police ask anyone who may have information about the collision to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.