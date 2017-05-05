Featured
Man dies after motorcycle crash
One man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle at Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue Thursday night.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 3:32AM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 5, 2017 11:11AM CST
A 60-year-old man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday night.
Around 9:40 p.m., emergency services responded to the collision on Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue.
Police said the motorcycle had been travelling northbound on Raleigh Street when it crossed the roadway and struck a ditch.
A 60-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.
The collision is being investigated by the Central Traffic Unit. Police ask anyone who may have information about the collision to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.