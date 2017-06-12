

CTV Winnipeg





A 69-year-old man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving veered off the highway and rolled, RCMP said in a release.

RCMP said they were called at around 5 p.m. Sunday about a single-vehicle collision.

They said it happened on Highway 42, one kilometre east of Birtle, Man., in the RM of Prairie View. That’s roughly 300 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe the eastbound truck, which had no trailer attached, was entering a left-hand curve when it went on to the shoulder and then over-corrected to the left. The vehicle then entered the north-side ditch where it rolled, RCMP said.

The Mounties said the driver was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor and RCMP believe the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.