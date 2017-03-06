

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a man exposed himself to a woman over the weekend.

Police said it happened Saturday at around 8 p.m. around Regent Avenue East and Day Street.

Officers said a 20-year-old woman saw an unknown man expose himself. About five minutes later, he approached her while committing an indecent act, officials said.

The victim fled and called police.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, standing at about five feet, seven inches to five feet, nine inches (175 centimetres) tall, with a skinny build and was wearing a blue windbreaker with a silver band on the front and back. Police said he had his hood up and it was tied tightly around his face.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call detectives at 204-986-2857 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.