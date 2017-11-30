

CTV Winnipeg





After a lengthy investigation from September 11 to November 18 of this year, Winnipeg police said they have made an arrest in connection to a number of break-ins in the city.

Police said the suspect broke into 12 apartment and condo complexes and also gained access to parking garages where 58 vehicles had their windows smashed and 18 of those had items stolen from them.

Investigators say in total, the suspect caused $89,000 worth of damage and stole property valued more than $8,000.

Investigators said the incidents happened in the following locations:

First 100 block of Hill Grove Point

First 100 block of Barnes Street

800 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway

1900 block of St. Mary’s Road

First 100 block of Snow Street

1000 block of Wilkes Avenue

2800 block of the Pembina Highway

100 block of Creek Bend Road

First 100 block of Van Hull Way

2800 block of Pembina Highway x2

1800 block of Gateway Road

Police said during those dates, from September to November, the suspect also entered three more parking garages in residential buildings where 25 cars where broken into and seven cars had items stolen in these areas:

First 100 block if Bison Drive

600 block of Warde Avenue

100 block of Hill Grove Point

Police have arrested 28-year-old Brent Vernon Arksey. He has been charged with over 100 offences, including 58 counts of mischief under $5,000 and 25 counts of theft under $5000.