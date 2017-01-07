A man was found dead inside a house near Anola Saturday morning after a 12-hour standoff with police.

RCMP responded to a report of a man with firearms threatening his family and police. The man secured himself inside the house, where he was alone.

People in the rural community east of Winnipeg were surprised to see a significant police presence Friday night into Saturday morning.

Witnesses told CTV News RCMP officers and tactical units set up east of Anola around 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Marsh Road 41E and Airport Road 40E.

“We saw a bunch of vehicles down the road here and kinda wondering what was going on, and the police vehicles going back and forth,” said Bob Chopp.

Oakbank RCMP and the Emergency Response Team set up outside the home. When they were able to enter the home, they found the 45-year-old man dead.

Residents in the area said a police presence was still visible until about 9 a.m. Saturday.

“We thought, well it had to be something serious. I mean, they don’t do that for a little spot check or something. There was something going on,” said Laura Chopp.

RCMP has turned over the investigation to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

- With files from Beth Macdonell