Man gets weapons charges after dust-up downtown
A man faces multiple weapons charges after getting into a fight with another behind Portage Place Shopping Centre Saturday night. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 12:20PM CST
A man faces multiple weapons charges after getting into a fight with another behind Portage Place Shopping Centre Saturday night.
Members of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ Watch Team spotted the men fighting and called police.
When police arrived, officers found both men were intoxicated. One of them had an outstanding warrant and two probation orders.
They also found him carrying a screwdriver, a knife, a round of ammunition, and a debit card and identification from a robbery and stabbing incident.
The 24-year-old man is charged numerous weapons charges, as well as charges of identity theft and breach a probation order.
