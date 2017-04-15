

CTV Winnipeg





A man tried to abduct an 11-year-old boy off the street in Winnipeg’s North End Friday afternoon.

Police said the boy was walking in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street around 3:20 p.m. when the man confronted him, grabbed his arm and tried to drag him away.

The boy fought back and managed to break free, but the suspect chased him. The boy eventually made it safely to his house.

He wasn’t physically harmed, police said.

Police describe the suspect as in his 40s, balding, with a medium build, wearing reading glasses, a grey shirt, grey jacket with orange shoulders, blue jeans, and white/grey shoes.

Anyone with information can call the Winnipeg Police Service 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.