Featured
Man in critical condition after assault in West Broadway
Police were called to a house at 288 Langside Street around 1:30 a.m. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 4:58AM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 6:09AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service says a man is in critical condition after an early morning assault on Langside Street.
Police were called to a house at 288 Langside around 1:30 a.m.
One man was rushed to hospital after an assault.
No other details have been released.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police arrest 3 people after stabbing at Winnipeg high school
- Manitoba Tory government now showing its 'true colours': analyst
- Young adults living with their parents becoming a growing trend
- Man in critical condition after assault in West Broadway
- Pallister government lifts restrictions on hog barns