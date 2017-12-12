Featured
Man in critical condition after officer involved shooting in North End
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 7:09AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 12:50PM CST
One man is in hospotial after being shot by Winnipeg Police early Tuesday morning.
Police said they arrived on Charles Street in the North End shortly after midnight and were confronted by a man.
The 25-year-old was shot by police and transporterd to hospital in critical condition where he remains after undergoing surgery.
No officers were injured.
The Independent Investigative Unit of Manitoba have been on scene throughout the morning as an investigation is ongoing.