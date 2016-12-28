Featured
Man in custody after police chase on Pembina Highway
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:54AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:11PM CST
Winnipeg police said they were called to a traffic pursuit involving two vehicles driving the wrong way down a busy south Winnipeg roadway.
Police said it happened just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two vehicles involved in the chase were going south in the northbound lanes on Pembina Highway. Two other vehicles travelling north that were not involved in the pursuit were hit.
Officers said both of those vehicles were minorly damaged, but no one was hurt.
It’s not clear how fast the vehicles were going.
One man was taken into custody.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- It could take weeks before all sidewalks are cleared: city
- Garbage, recycling collection running days behind thanks to snow
- $218 million in lotto winnings on the prairies this year
- NFL hopeful the Trudeau government will overturn CRTC Super Bowl ad ruling
- Manitoba Crown corporations, communications jobs need trimming: premier