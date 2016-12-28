Winnipeg police said they were called to a traffic pursuit involving two vehicles driving the wrong way down a busy south Winnipeg roadway.

Police said it happened just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two vehicles involved in the chase were going south in the northbound lanes on Pembina Highway. Two other vehicles travelling north that were not involved in the pursuit were hit.

Officers said both of those vehicles were minorly damaged, but no one was hurt.

It’s not clear how fast the vehicles were going.

One man was taken into custody.