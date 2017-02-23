

A Facebook post might lead police to a number of items stolen during a string of downtown break-ins and thefts on Louis Riel Day.

CTV Winnipeg’s studios were one of the places hit.

Thursday night, police are looking into a Facebook post selling a Winnipeg Jets Heritage Classic jacket signed by Dale Hawerchuck on the right sleeve.

A jacket matching that description and a signed No. 33 Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey were stolen on Monday.

Monday afternoon, a vehicle was broken into in the 300 block of Hargrave Street. The suspect stole a pair of grey Winnipeg Blue Bombers sweat pants, with the words “Sideline Authentic” printed on the left calf, along with a pair of Jordan shoes, Winnipeg Police Service said.

Someone apparently dressed in those same clothes then broke into offices on Graham Avenue around 2:30 p.m., taking a laptop, tablet, and several non-activated iPhones, along with the Jets clothing.

The suspect also stole a one-of-a-kind Jets Heritage Classic jacket signed by Dale Hawerchuk on the right sleeve and a Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey.

This photo shows a one-of-a-kind Winnipeg Jets jacket signed by Dale Hawerchuk that was stolen from a downtown Winnipeg office on Monday. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

This photo shows a one-of-a-kind Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey that was stolen from a downtown Winnipeg office on Monday. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6668 or contact Crime Stoppers.