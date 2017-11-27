

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 35-year-old man was killed and three others were taken to hospital after a car hit a semi carrying lumber Sunday night.

Police said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 at Road 79 North in the RM of Woodlands at around 11 p.m.

Lumber from the semi involved was scattered across the highway at the crash site.

RCMP believe a 35-year-old man from the RM of Portage la Prairie was driving north on Hwy. 6 when his car crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the southbound semi.

The semi driver, 43, lost control and rolled into the ditch. He and his passengers, a 42-year-old woman and a baby boy, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The car driver, who was riding alone at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said it isn’t yet known if drug or alcohol impairment played any role in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.