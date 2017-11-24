

CTV Winnipeg





A man died in a single vehicle crash near Headingley Friday morning, RCMP confirmed.

The Mounties said a vehicle rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway, roughly one kilometre west of Provincial Road 424 in the RM of Cartier at around 9 a.m.

Investigators believe an SUV was travelling east when it hit the shoulder and rolled into the north ditch on the westbound side of the highway. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.

RCMP said the man was not wearing a seat belt. They said it is still unclear whether alcohol was a factor or not.

The highway was closed for several hours Friday during the investigation and was reopened Friday afternoon.

STARS Air Ambulance was also on scene after landing around 9:30 a.m.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.