When an indigenous man went looking online for a house to rent, he never expected to encounter racism.

On Friday, Sheldon Bayer was out viewing potential homes and texted a phone number for an ad listed on Kijiji. The response he got back stunned him.

“They seemed OK, the little conversation we had before, but then the question came if we were Native,” said Bayer.

At first, Bayer said he didn’t know how to respond, but the question angered him.

“I texted back, ‘Does it matter?’” he said. “And they texted back ‘Doesn’t matter.’ But they asked. And then I just said, ‘No thanks. We don’t tolerate discrimination. And yes, I am Native,’ I had to put at the end.”

Bayer hasn’t reported the person to any authorities, because he said he wants to hear their side of things first. He thinks maybe the person has heard some misleading stereotypes, or doesn’t properly understand the rules of renting a home.

“They’re ignorant in a way that I feel bad for them. To even have thought to ask that, let alone to actually ask it, it’s definitely someone that I don’t want to deal with and I wouldn’t recommend anyone in the city to deal with.”

Bayer has lived in Winnipeg for 11 years and said this is the first time he’s encountered something like this. He wonders how common an experience this is and worries about how it could affect his children.

“It affects me and my family, and it affects so many people,” he said. “I don’t want this to be an ongoing issue living in a city that I love.”

The Human Rights Code prohibits discrimination in rental housing based on ancestry, nationality, religion, ethnic background sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, political beliefs, disability, or social disadvantage.

CTV Winnipeg reached out to the landlord. He said he never denied Bayer from renting his home, but he should know who's moving in.

The landlord said he normally asks potential tenants what their race and background is.

He said he rents to two other indigenous tenants already.