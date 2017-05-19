

CTV Winnipeg





A Brandon woman is charged in connection with the kidnapping, drugging and robbing a man who was lured on the internet.

The Brandon Police Service said a man answered an ad that was placed on the internet promising companionship. He was picked up by two women and taken to an apartment.

According to police, when they approached the building, two men armed with machetes grabbed the victim and tied his hands and legs.

BPS said the victim was then forced to provide his bank card and PIN number. Two of the suspects left with the bank card and made several purchases at various businesses, police said.

The victim further reported to BPS that through the course of being confined that he was injected with drugs. BPS said while under the influence of the drug, the victim was taken to a bank machine and told to withdraw another large sum of money, which he did.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested and charged with forcible confinement, robbery with violence and extortion.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police are still investigating and looking to identify the three other suspects.