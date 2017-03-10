Bob Scott might not be able to get out of a hospital bed, but he’s thankful to be alive after he was hit by a semi-truck while helping people stranded on the highway in the snowstorm earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old volunteer firefighter and two other people got on their snowmobiles and rode out to help some friends stuck on Highway 1 near Alexander. When they got there, they found people in need of fuel and food, so they began shuttling supplies into the stranded drivers.

They noticed a car on the other side of the highway and rode across to check on them. As they were riding back, Scott’s snowmobile lost traction in the middle of the highway.

“And the next thing I remember is seeing the front of the semi when it hit my sled,” said Scott on the phone from his room in Brandon Regional Hospital.

The truck sent Scott flying into the ditch between the east and westbound lanes.

He suffered a broken left arm in three places and needed surgery to reconstruct it. He also broke his left ankle and something punctured his foot.

The doctor said Scott’s helmet likely saved his life. “Bones will heal, it’s just going to take a little bit that’s all,” said Scott.

The truck also hit Scott’s friend’s sled, but he was thrown clear and not injured.

Scott said he doesn’t know how long he will take to heal. He has some nerve damage in his arm, and it will take time before he knows what the long-term effects will be.

Still, he said people have been supportive, and community members have come by to help on his farm.

“I’m just happy to still be here, that’s the main thing,” he said.