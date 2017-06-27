

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of a business in a small Manitoba community.

Police said a man went into the Clandeboye, Man. business on June 23 wearing a baseball cap and a neck-warmer over his face. He was carrying a backpack. Officials said he pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded all of the money in the till.

When another employee walked into the business, the suspect ran out the front door and a shot was fired from the firearm, which was pointed at the floor. Nobody was hurt, but an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Police said the suspect fled in an older model black GMC pickup truck with lots of chrome and heavily tinted windows. The truck did not have licence plates. The vehicle headed northbound on Highway 9.

RCMP from the area covered the highways, but couldn’t find the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.