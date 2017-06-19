Featured
Man rushed to hospital after early morning stabbing
Police said the man was stabbed in the upper body. (File image)
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 7:27AM CST
A man was transported to hospital in unstable condition early Monday morning after a stabbing in the North End.
Police said the man was stabbed in the upper body around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of St John’s Avenue.
He has since been upgraded to stable.
Police took one person into custody.
