Man shot in West End Sunday night: police
Police tape could be seen in the Safeway parking lot Sunday night.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 3:40AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 6:40AM CST
A 36-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot in the upper body Sunday night.
Winnipeg police responded to the call at Sherbrook Street and Sargent Avenue at 9:50 p.m.
Police said a few people have been taken into custody, but there have not been any arrests.
The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition. He remains in hospital Monday morning.
Officers are still on scene.
