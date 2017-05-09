

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot in the Windsor Park area.

Police said they were called to the first 100 block of Agate Bay at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They arrived to find a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the lower body.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.