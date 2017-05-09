Featured
Man shot in Windsor Park area: police
Police said they were called to the first 100 block of Agate Bay at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 10:28AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 10:33AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot in the Windsor Park area.
They arrived to find a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the lower body.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.